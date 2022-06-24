Tioga County man charged in neighbor's murder

The Tioga County Sheriff's Department arrested a 40-year-old man who was charged in the murder of a 62-year-old neighbor.

John R. Prentice Jr., of 162-b Campbell Hill Road in the Town of Tioga was charged with second-degree murder Thursday, the sheriff's office said, and is in county jail awaiting arraignment.

Police said Wednesday they had opened an investigation into the death of Laurie Hawthorne in the Town of Tioga. A day later, the sheriff's department arrested Prentice.

The investigation was opened June 19 after Tioga County Sheriff’s patrolmen were called to 184 Campbell Hill Road after they received a report of a dead woman inside a residence. When they arrived they found Hawthorne dead with two gunshot wounds.

According to Tioga County real estate records, Hawthorne has owned the property since 2000 and is just steps from Prentice's residence.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police, Tioga County District Attorney’s Office, and Tioga County Coroner’s office.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Tioga County NY man charged in women's murder