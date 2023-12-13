Tioga County man faces at least a decade in prison after child pornography guilty plea

A Tioga County man with a record of sex crime convictions will go back to prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

David P. VanHousen, 54, formerly of Newark Valley, pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography while he was in a treatment facility.

VanHousen admitted that, while civilly committed at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, following several sex offense and child pornography-related convictions, he possessed numerous images and videos of child pornography on a contraband phone, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case.

VanHousen, a registered Level 3 sex offender, was previously convicted in 2001 of sexual misconduct and third-degree rape in Tioga County, and transportation of child pornography in federal court.

The latest charge stems from an investigation by the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force and New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby scheduled sentencing for April 18, 2024.

VanHousen faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between 5 years and up to life.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Tioga County man pleads guilty to child porn possession, faces prison