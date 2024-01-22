Tioga County man faces multiple drug, weapons felonies after pursuit through four counties

A Tioga County, New York man faces numerous charges after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit through four counties.

The incident started around 2:41 p.m. Sunday when state troopers from the Horseheads barracks attempted a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda Fit for a moving violation on Red Chalk Road in the Chemung County Town of Erin, according to New York State Police.

The driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit across several roads through parts of Chemung, Tompkins, Schuyler and Tioga counties, state police said.

The suspect vehicle finally stopped on Vankirk Road in the Town of Newfield, and the operator, identified as 25-year-old Austin M. Elia, of Willseyville, exited the vehicle before troopers took him into custody.

Two male juveniles, 12 and 14, were passengers inside the vehicle, state police said.

A search also determined Elia was in possession of a loaded AK-47 fully automatic rifle, two high-capacity magazines with 16 rounds of ammunition, and about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine with packaging material.

As a result of the investigation, state police charged Elia with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, along with traffic infractions.

Elia was arraigned in the Town of Van Etten Court and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Tioga County man leads police on four-county pursuit, faces felonies