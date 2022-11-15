Tioga County man facing life sentence after pleading guilty to attempted enticement of minor

A Tioga County man arrested more than a year ago on suspicion of attempting to engage in sexual acts with someone he believed was a 10-year-old girl in the Binghamton area has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Joseph Swansbrough, 33, of Willseyville, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.

As part of his guilty plea, Swansbrough admitted that between September and October 2021, he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old child in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him.

Swansbrough also admitted that on Oct. 12, 2021, he traveled from his home to a prearranged meeting location in Broome County with the intent to engage in sexual acts with that child.

Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the predetermined location and also possessed candy he promised to bring to the child, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby scheduled sentencing for March 22, 2023. The conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

Swansbrough will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, composed of FBI special agents and New York State Police investigators.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Tioga County man faces life in sexual enticement of minor