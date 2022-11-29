Tioga County NY man sentenced to 10 years in prison in child porn case

A Tioga County, N.Y., man with a previous child porn conviction will serve the minimum sentence after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby sentenced Timothy E. Deuel, 64, of Richford, to 10 years in federal prison for his latest conviction.

Deuel pleaded guilty in late July to three counts of possession of child pornography. Under federal guidelines, Deuel could have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on each of the three counts.

Suddaby also imposed a 15-year term of post-release supervision, ordered forfeiture of the devices used as part of the offense, and ordered Deuel to pay a total of $45,000 restitution to victims of the offense.

Deuel was charged by the FBI in 2014 with felony counts of receipt and possession of child pornography. He was convicted of those crimes in 2015 and sentenced to 87 months in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision.

Memorials'He always had a smile': Classmates pay tribute to Vestal teen killed in car crash

For subscribersLooking to celebrate the holidays in Binghamton? Light shows, tours, concerts and Santa

FaithShowers of Hope ministry in Binghamton transitions to giving away food, clothing

As part of his July guilty plea, Deuel acknowledged the earlier conviction and sentence.

He admitted that during the term of supervised release that followed his imprisonment, he possessed at his residence three digital storage devices containing about 1,000 images of child pornography and more than 200 video files of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprising FBI special agents and New York State Police criminal investigators.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie prosecuted Deuel as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Tioga County NY repeat sex offender sentenced for child porn