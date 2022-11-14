Tioga County, Pa. woman charged with attempted homicide after domestic shooting incident

A Knoxville resident faces multiple charges after police say she fired a shot from a pistol at another person during a domestic dispute.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield charged Lacy J. Bailey, 39, with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, both felonies.

Bailey was also charged with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, possession of instruments of crime with intention to employ criminally, and endangering the welfare of children.

The incident took place Friday at a residence on state Route 249 in Brookfield Township, north of Knoxville, according to the criminal complaint.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, Jessy Cole, 34, called Tioga County Emergency Services to report that Bailey had "threatened to blow his head off" during an argument. That call was transferred to state police at Mansfield.

While Cole was standing outside the residence making the call, Bailey came out and asked him if this is what he wanted, before pulling a Taurus 9mm pistol from the back of her waistband and pointing it at him, the complaint stated.

Bailey then reportedly fired one shot at Cole and missed, and attempted to shoot again when the gun jammed. Cole then tackled Bailey to the ground and wrestled the handgun away from her, according to the criminal complaint.

Cole then instructed two juveniles who were present to go inside the residence and wait for him, before calling state police back to report what had just happened.

Bailey walked to her parents' house, which was nearby, where she was taken into custody by arriving state troopers a short time later.

When Cole was interviewed at the Mansfield barracks, he also provided state police with a surveillance video from the exterior of the residence that showed Bailey going outside and pulling the handgun on him, the complaint said.

Bailey was treated at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro for a facial injury before she was arraigned on the charges in front of District Court Magistrate James Edgcomb in Elkland.

Following her arraignment, Bailey was committed to the Tioga County Prison without bail.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Tioga County Pa. woman charged with attempted murder after shooting