Tioga County sheriff: No criminal charges for driver in triple fatal Newark Valley crash

A Broome County man will not face any criminal charges related to a February crash in the Town of Newark Valley that killed three pedestrians and injured a fourth.

Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday Dominic Fontana, 18, of Endicott, faces a traffic violation for an unsafe lane change following an investigation into the Feb. 15 crash on state Route 38.

The sheriff's office accused Fontana of leaving the southbound lane of travel in an unsafe manner and striking four pedestrians who were walking along the shoulder of the roadway.

Three of those four — 66-year-old John Stephens, 25-year-old Kurtis Acker, and 52-year-old Doreen Wood, all of Newark Valley — were killed in the collision.

The fourth pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Newark Valley, was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and has since been released, the sheriff's office said.

The crash took place shortly before 11:30 a.m. on state Route 38 between Brown and Wilson Creek roads. Fontana was the lone occupant of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV that was traveling southbound on Route 38 when the crash occurred, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation included a search warrant for Fontana's vehicle and its electronics, as well as a subpoena for cell phone records.

Investigators also reviewed video from several commercial vehicles’ on-board cameras, doorbell cameras, and business and residential security cameras in the area.

The sheriff’s office drug recognition expert was called in to administer drug and alcohol sobriety testing on Fontana.

Investigators concluded there was nothing found that would support criminal charges related to the crash, the sheriff's office said.

New York State Police and the Tioga County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.

