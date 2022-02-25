Tioga Pa. man charged with attempted murder after shooting, victim critical

A Steuben County man is hospitalized with serious injuries and a Tioga County, Pennsylvania, man faces attempted murder and other charges following a shooting incident early Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Scenic View Drive in Farmington Township, Tioga County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

At that time, Lewis John Nagy, 34, of Tioga, got into a confrontation with 35-year-old Matthew McNeill of Lindley before shooting him, state police said.

McNeill and three other people drove to Nagy's residence to confront Nagy about an all-terrain vehicle he had sold to Nagy the day before, according to the criminal complaint.

The ATV was subsequently confirmed to have been stolen, the complaint stated.

McNeill attempted to contact Nagy through phone calls and text messages before approaching his trailer.

Nagy reportedly answered the door brandishing a .410 shotgun loaded with rounds of birdshot.

Nagy allegedly threatened McNeill, telling him the police were on their way, and stating "If you don't (expletive) stand still, you are dead."

When McNeill left the porch and attempted to return to his car, Nagy yelled "one more step and I'm going to blow your (expletive) head off," according to the complaint.

When McNeill didn't stop, Nagy reportedly fired a round from the shotgun, striking McNeill in the upper left arm.

The other people with him were not injured.

McNeill was able to get into the vehicle with the other passengers and then fled the scene, state police said.

He stopped at an Exxon gas station on state Route 49 in Lawrence Township and called for help.

McNeill was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday.

State police took Nagy into custody and charged him with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Nagy was arraigned in Magisterial District Court in Elkland and committed to the Tioga County Prison without bail.

