Tioga sheriff: More than 100 neglected farm animals rescued from farm, ASPCA assists

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case involving more than 100 farm animals from a property in the Owego area.

The sheriff's office called in the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to assist in the seizure and care of cows, goats, and horses, some of which appeared underweight with limited access to food, water, and veterinary care.

At least one calf required urgent care. Deceased animals were also found on the property.

The ASPCA is assisting with operational planning, animal removal and transport, evidence collection and crime scene processing, investigative and legal support, forensics exams, medical care, and ongoing sheltering for the animals, according to a news release.

Jobs Unemployment claims in New York declined last week

The Massachusetts SPCA and Susquehanna SPCA are also providing transport assistance and daily care for the animals.

Starting Friday, seized animals started receiving medical care and veterinary forensic exams to support the investigation, according to an ASPCA spokesperson.

The sheriff's office did not indicate how the neglect was first uncovered, information about the owner or people responsible for the animals, or any information about pending charges.

Investigators said more information on the case would be released Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when they become available.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: More than 100 neglected farm animals rescued from Tioga County NY farm