Should Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd’s (SGX:BQM) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd (SGX:BQM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tiong Woon Holding:

0.021 = S$7.9m ÷ (S$434m - S$64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Tiong Woon Holding has an ROCE of 2.1%.

View our latest analysis for Tiong Woon Holding

Does Tiong Woon Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Tiong Woon Holding's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 5.7% average in the Commercial Services industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how Tiong Woon Holding compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.3% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that , Tiong Woon Holding currently has an ROCE of 2.1% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 1.0%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Tiong Woon Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:BQM Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Tiong Woon Holding? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Tiong Woon Holding's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Tiong Woon Holding has total assets of S$434m and current liabilities of S$64m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.