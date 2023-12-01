Tip to deputies leads to arrests, recovery of fire gear, a stolen vehicle, ATV and forklift

Three Springfield residents remained in jail Thursday night on charges that include felony receiving stolen property, drug possession and more after a tip led to their arrests and the discovery of stolen vehicles and fire gear belonging to the New Carlisle Fire Division.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies arrested Billy Bradley, 45; Kathryn Shockey, 38; and Michael Logan, 41, Thursday afternoon on information about stolen property that led the officers to an area of 1800 Rebert Pike in Springfield Twp., just outside Springfield.

Detectives and deputies went to the area about 2 p.m. and began conducting surveillance, the sheriff’s office said in a prepared statement released Thursday evening. They saw a stolen vehicle reported to Springfield police on Wednesday and spotted Bradley taking the license plates off that vehicle. When he tried to drive away, detectives stopped him. In the car with him was Shockey.

Detectives then saw Logan run from the vehicle and into a house at the Rebert Pike address.

Bradley gave consent to search his property on Rebert Pike, which the sheriff’s office said contained “a large quantity of vehicles and items, along with an outbuilding.”

The owner of the house on Rebert Pike also consented to a search. The sheriff’s officers found Logan inside, hiding.

The search of the property by the sheriff’s officers turned up an ATV, utility trailer and a forklift -- all of which had been reported stolen -- as well fire gear belonging to the New Carlisle Fire Division. The gear was found in the proximity of some of the stolen property, the sheriff’s office said, and the fire division is working with the sheriff’s office to determine how Bradley came into possession of the fire apparel.

The sheriff’s office has the fire gear and the forklift; all the other items have been returned to the owners.

Bradley, Shockey and Logan remain in the Clark County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Bradley, charged with four counts of felony receiving stolen property, could be charged with a fifth count of receiving and one count of disrupting public services.

Shockey was arrested on two separate warrants for felony drug possession. Logan’s arrest was for probation violation and aggravated drug possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

We are continuing to ask more questions about this report and will update it as more information becomes available.



