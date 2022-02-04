A tip to the FBI has led to the capture of the suspect in the 2006 South Shore Park killings

A Milwaukee man who was added to the FBI’s list of 10 most wanted fugitives last year is now in custody.

The FBI announced the capture of Octaviano Juarez-Corro, 47, Friday.

Juarez-Corro was believed to have fled to Mexico and federal authorities were offering up to $100,000 in reward money for information leading directly to his arrest. In a written statement, the FBI said a public tip led to Juarez-Corro's apprehension in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico, on Thursday night.

He is accused of shooting five people and killing two after showing up uninvited to a Memorial Day picnic in South Shore Park in May 2006, according to the FBI.

At the park, Juarez-Corro confronted his wife, with whom he was in the final stages of a divorce, and demanded to see their 3-year-old daughter.

After being told he could not see her, Juarez-Corro allegedly produced a handgun, demanded five people at the party get down on their knees and then shot them “execution-style” before they even had a chance to follow his instructions, according to the FBI.

Juarez-Corro’s wife suffered two gunshot wounds but survived. Hundreds of other people were in the park at the time of the shooting.

Juarez-Corro has been charged in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

