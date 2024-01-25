A tip of the (graduation) cap: Bay's graduation rate is 88.7%; better than the state

PANAMA CITY — Bay District Schools has announced an increase in high school graduation rates.

According to a press release that Bay District Schools issued on Wednesday, the graduation rate — 88.7% for the 2022-23 school year — exceeds the state rate of 88%. Bay District Schools has improved its performance through the years, "showcasing the district's commitment to providing quality education to its students," the release says.

The district provided this 10-year look at graduation rates in Bay County and Florida:

2014-15: Grad Rate = 70.6% State Rate = Unavailable.

2015-16: Grad Rate = 81.0 (1st Year of Graduation Pathways). State Rate = Unavailable.

2016-17: Grad Rate = 78. State Rate = 82.3.

2017-18: Grad Rate = 81.1. State Rate = 86.1.

2018-19: Grad Rate = 82.5. State Rate: 86.9.

2019-20: Grad Rate = 88.5 (All Students Waived from Testing). State Rate = 90.

2020-21: Grad Rate = 90.2 (All Students Waived from Testing). State Rate = 90.1.

2021-22: Grad Rate = 85.3. State Rate = 87.3.

2022-23: Grad Rate = 88.7. State Rate = 88.

”I am so proud of our graduation rate,” Superintendent Mark McQueen is quoted as saying in the press release. “But we're not going to rest on our laurels. We know we have work to do and will continue to focus on achieving a 100 percent graduation rate because our students deserve nothing less. “

