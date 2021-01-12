‘Tip of the iceberg’: Over 160 cases opened on Capitol rioters, with sedition and conspiracy charges expected

Oliver O'Connell
Steven D&#x002019;Antuono, head of the FBI Washington field office, left, and Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney for the District of Columbia, held a news conference about the Capitol riots (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Justice Department is looking into “significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy” relating to the assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

Such charges could lead to prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington DC office, and Michael Sherwin, US Attorney for District of Columbia, said at a press conference that they have received more than 100,000 piece of digital evidence from the public.

More than 160 case files have been opened and 70 people have been charged to date.

Mr D'Antuono described this as the "tip of the iceberg" and said that he expects the number of investigations and charges to go into the hundreds.

As more information is released about the attack, Mr Sherwin said that “people will be shocked by the egregious conduct that happened within the Capitol”.

“Even if you left DC, agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door,” said Mr D’Antuono, saying that the FBI has a long memory, broad reach, and all 56 field offices are involved.

The bureau is appealing for those involved in the Capitol riots to hand themselves into law enforcement.

Mr Sherwin added that some prosecutors are looking specifically at acts of violence committed against members of the media last week.

Investigators “are looking at all angles” said Mr D'Antuono when asked whether if there was a plan to take lawmakers hostage.

More to follow…

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.