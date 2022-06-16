Tip lead to arrest of teenager charged with bringing gun to school

Jun. 16—The arrest of a local teenager who police say brought a loaded gun to the Excel Center was made thanks to a tip given to an employee of the Kinsey Youth Center, according to court documents.

Jirique Burton, 16, was arrested June 6 after police found a loaded handgun in his backpack. He was later charged in adult court with child in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony; and possession of counterfeit money, a Level 6 felony,

The arrest was made because the Kokomo Police Department received a call that morning from an employee at Kinsey Youth Center. The caller told police they received reliable information that Burton had purchased a handgun the previous weekend and possibly had the handgun with him at the Excel Center, where he was enrolled in school.

KPD officers went to the Excel Center and confronted Burton, asking him to remove his backpack, according to the narrative. Officers asked Burton if they could search his backpack, but Burton told them no, according to police.

Police then called Burton's grandmother, his legal guardian, and asked her to meet them at the police station, where they were going to take the teenager.

After arriving at the station, the Kinsey employee called again and informed police Burton was on probation, and the rules of his probation allowed any law enforcement to search the area he is around of anything on him, according to the narrative.

When police searched the backpack, they found a loaded Ruger .380 semiautomatic handgun. Burton was then arrested.

He is incarcerated in the Howard County Jail without bond and has since pleaded not guilty. His jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Howard Superior Court 2.

The police narrative does not state or infer the possible motive Burton had to buy the handgun, but it does note the teenager was the victim in the May 17 shooting at Buddy's Mart in the 400 block of North Apperson Way. A 16-year-old, Michael Pullums, was charged with attempted murder in that shooting.

