Tip leads to 2 arrests, 46 pounds of fentanyl pills at Middleton airport

Two Dane County men face up to life in prison after allegedly flying more than 45 pounds of fentanyl pills into Middleton Municipal Airport.

Corvalis M. Stewart, 36, of Madison, and Larry D. Williamson Jr., 35, of Waunakee, each was charged Tuesday with possessing more than 400 grams of fentanyl intended for distribution. They were expected to make their initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Madison before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker.

The pair was arrested Feb. 8.

More: Menasha man gets 25 years for possessing video of sexually abused toddler

Stewart and Williamson were in possession of about 46 pounds of M30 Fentanyl pills and 17.5 pounds of a methamphetamine and fentanyl mixture at the time of their arrest, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Madison.

According to the complaint, law enforcement got a tip on Feb. 6 from someone who "interacted with Stewart and Williamson at an airport in Arizona," according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wisconsin's Western District.

More: Milwaukee business owner didn't pay $100K in payroll taxes to IRS

The tipster said the men engaged in "suspicious behavior," and gave their airplane's tail number to Homeland Security officials. The plane was a private rental plane.

It wasn't clear immediately what the men did to arouse suspicion nor where the plane began its journey, but the complaint said that law enforcement was able to determine it was headed for the Middleton Municipal Airport.

Law enforcement officers canvassed the airport parking lot and found a pickup truck registered to Williamson and a Jeep registered to Stewart parked there next to one another.

A Middleton police K-9 conducted a free-air sniff around Stewart’s Jeep and positively alerted for the presence of controlled substances, the complaint said.

More: Texas company charged with defrauding Bureau of Prisons for asbestos removal at prison in Wisconsin

The plane landed just before 11 p.m. and Stewart and Williamson were detained.

The K-9 gave a second positive alert on the Jeep and investigators searched it. They found five bundles wrapped with black electrical tape, each containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the complaint said.

Law enforcement also located a duffle bag with zip lock bags full of blue pills that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, the document said.

More: 'Judy Justice' food stamp suspect pleads guilty, will testify against co-defendant

Stewart and Williamson face a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life, if convicted.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, Dane County Narcotics and Gangs Task Force, and the Middleton Police Department investigated the case, with the assistance of the Air and Marine Operations Center in Riverside, California.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2 arrested with 46 pounds of fentanyl pills in plane at Middleton airport