Tip leads to arrest of Santa Maria man in June 8 hit-and-run collisions

Jul. 1—A tip from a citizen led to the identification and arrest of a Santa Maria man accused of misdemeanor charges relating to several hit-and-run collisions with parked vehicles in Santa Maria.

Marvin Dennis Sanchez, 19, was arrested in connection to three hit-and-runs on June 8, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.

The collisions involved a four-door silver BMW 3-series sedan allegedly driven by Sanchez and occurred in several parts of the city hours apart.

The first hit-and-run occurred at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Miller Street and East Camino Colegio, according to Santa Maria Police Officer Andrew Brice.

After fleeing from that incident, the same vehicle was spotted a short time later colliding into a vehicle just east of the same intersection.

The third incident occurred a few hours later, when the Santa Maria Police Department received a report of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Fesler Street, according to Brice.

Several residents provided the police with Ring camera footage and shared them over social media.

On June 15, the Police Department received the tip that led to the identity of Sanchez and his BMW, which was modified in an attempt to avoid detection, according to McGehee. The case would have been extremely difficult to solve without the tip, he said.

Charges for driving without a license, misdemeanor hit-and-run and failure to possess car insurance were forwarded to the District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, according to Brice.