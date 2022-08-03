Tip leads to arrests of 3 Odessans

Aug. 3—A tip led to the arrest Friday of an Odessa couple who is accused of dealing marijuana and liquid THC.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives with the intelligence unit received a tip that Joshua Aguilera was selling narcotics from his house in the 6000 block of Sierra Avenue.

On Friday, detectives pulled over the driver of a Nissan Versa who ran a stop sign shortly after leaving Aguilera's house and they noticed the car smelled like marijuana. According to the report, detectives found nearly 27 grams of liquid THC in plastic bags in the car next to where Aguilera was sitting and a marijuana cigarette in the passenger door next to where Bryan Perez was sitting.

After obtaining a search warrant for Aguilera's house, they found 34 pounds of marijuana, another 27 grams of liquid THC and 0.2 grams of cocaine, the report stated.

Aguilera told detectives he's been selling marijuana for the last six years and Cielo Hernandez, who also lives in the home, said the marijuana and THC belonged to her, according to the report.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana. Aguilera and Hernandez were arrested on suspicion of delivery of marijuana, manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

Aguilera remained in the Ector County jail as of Tuesday on bonds totaling $145,000 and Hernandez was released Saturday after posting surety bonds in that amount. Perez posted a $500 surety bond Friday night and was released.

