Tip leads to drug arrest

May 30—An Odessa man was arrested Thursday on a felony drug charge after officers found more than five grams of cocaine in his possession.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers with the Midessa Violent Crimes Task Force received a tip Damian Reyes was selling cocaine in Odessa. On May 25, officers pulled Reyes over on North Moss Avenue for having an "unauthorized sun screening device" on his Lincoln MKZ.

Inside the car, officers found 1.8 grams of cocaine in a baggie hidden in the carpet next to the air vent under the driver's seat, the report stated. At his apartment, they found 4.4 grams of cocaine, baggies and a digital scale.

Reyes admitted he'd been selling cocaine for a few weeks, the report stated.

Reyes was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He was released Monday after posting a $75,000 surety bond.