Tip leads Erie police to 60-year-old suspect in robbery of a downtown PNC bank branch

Erie police were somewhat surprised that a clear image of a bank robbery suspect, captured with his mask pulled down on a surveillance video image that was released to the media and posted on social media, failed to generate any tips from the public in the days after the Oct. 24 heist at a downtown PNC Bank branch.

That changed late Monday afternoon.

A tip from a caller and similar clothing items would lead Erie police to apprehend a 60-year-old city man accused of robbing the PNC branch of a few hundred dollars by passing a note to a bank employee.

The suspect, Vaughn D. Carter, was charged by police on Monday night with felony counts of robbery and terroristic threats and misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property after he was taken into custody from the Speed Check gas station at 1150 East Lake Road, where the tip originated.

Erie police said a tip from the public helped police identify and charge a 60-year-old city man as the suspect, seen in this surveillance video image, who robbed the PNC Bank branch at 901 State St. of cash on Oct. 24, 2023.

Robbery, a ride and video clues

Police accuse Carter of walking into the PNC branch at 901 State St. at about 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 24 and handing a teller a note that included an image of a gun. The teller gave Carter $340 in $20 bills and he walked out the front doors of the bank, investigators wrote in Carter's criminal complaint.

The robber was described as wearing black pants, a black beanie-type hat, a hospital-type mask, and a black hooded sweatshirt with three bears on the front logo, according to police.

Investigators said they located surveillance video that showed the suspect exiting a silver Nissan that was parked on East Ninth Street. Police identified the owner of the vehicle, and when they went to the owner's residence they spoke to a man who stated he was approached by a male at about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in front of a business in the 1700 block of State Street. The man said the male, who was wearing dark clothing and a "COVID mask," asked him if he gives rides for cash, police wrote in the complaint.

The man said he agreed to take the male, who stated his name was Tone, down to East Ninth Street. He said after giving Tone a ride to the bank, he dropped him off near East 16th and French streets and was paid $20, which the man thought was excessive, detectives wrote in the complaint.

The search for additional surveillance video led police to obtain footage from a building in the 1600 block of Peach Street which captured the robbery suspect, without his mask fully on, walking in the area. Those images were shared with the public through release to the media and were posted on the Erie Bureau of Police Facebook page.

The release of those images failed to bring in any tips about a possible suspect in the robbery in the days after the heist, according to police.

A break in the case

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, city police officers were called to the Speed Check station at 1150 East Lake Road to investigate a report that a person matching the PNC robbery suspect's description was there. The person officers encountered matched the description of the robbery suspect and was wearing shoes similar to what the robber was wearing, according to investigators.

Investigators later learned that, on Oct. 18, Carter had an encounter with police in another incident, and during that encounter he was wearing the same beanie the robber was seen wearing, investigators wrote in the complaint.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro arraigned Carter on the charges in the robbery on Tuesday morning and set bond at $100,000. Carter is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Nov. 29, according to court documents.

