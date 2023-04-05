Tip leads to evidence search in abduction, murder of McCleary girl Lindsey Baum

A tip led to a search for evidence in the case of McCleary girl Lindsey Baum, who was abducted and murdered in 2009.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office coordinated the evidence search on the weekend of Mar. 25 to 26 in a wooded area near West Fish Hatchery Road in Mason County.

The search was conducted in reference to a tip provided during the extensive investigation into the case, the sheriff’s office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Lindsey was 10 years old when she was abducted on June 26, 2009, while she was walking from a friend’s house to her home in McCleary.

She was wearing a light blue hooded pullover shirt and blue jeans, according to the FBI.

Her partial remains were discovered in 2017 in a remote area near Ellensburg.

.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by search and rescue units from Kitsap, King, Mason, Pierce and Snohomish counties as well as state and federal agencies.

No evidence was reported to have been found.

Baum’s disappearance and murder are still being actively investigated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 360-964-1799 or email baumtips@graysharbor.us.

In addition, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for Baum’s disappearance.

The FBI’s Seattle Field Office can be contacted by calling 206-622-0460, or tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.