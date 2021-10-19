Tip led to Vernon teacher's arrest on child pornography charges

Oct. 19—VERNON — A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about dozens of photographs of child pornography uploaded by an email address linked to Christian Stevenson, a Rockville High School teacher and coach, led to his arrest Monday, police said.

A further police search of Stevenson's email addresses found more — hundreds of photographs of young female students taken inside his Rockville High School classroom, the school's hallways and library, and at sporting events, according to affidavits supporting his arrest.

Police also found photos of other young children at stores, on the street, and at resort swimming pools. All appeared to be taken covertly, Detective Thomas Van Tasel wrote.

Police also found photographs of Stevenson performing a sexual act on himself, as well as other identifying documents, Van Tasel said.

Stevenson, 52, was charged Monday with importing child pornography, second-degree illegal possession of child pornography, eight counts of voyeurism, nine counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of voyeurism with a child under 16 years of age, and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Stevenson is being on a total of $75,000 bond, according to online judicial records. He is being held at Hartford Correctional Center, online Correction Department records show.

He is due back in court Nov. 5.

Besides being a social studies teacher, Stevenson was also the high school varsity golf coach. School Superintendent Joseph Macary said police notified the school about the investigation on Sept. 15 and Stevenson resigned the same day.

"The safety and well being of our students and staff is our top priority," Macary said in a written statement. "Vernon public schools expects all staff to strictly adhere to the district's high standards of professional conduct and code of ethics."

The affidavits supporting Stevenson's arrest on those charges provide the following additional details:

Story continues

After receiving the tip, Vernon police analyzed the images found on Stevenson's email address and determined 42 of them to be child pornography. The images included prepubescent and pubescent girls, some engaged in sexual acts or in sexually suggestive poses. Some of the photos originated in Moldova and involved a girl who had been confirmed to be a juvenile.

Police then began to review the other images. School administrators reviewed the ones taken inside the school, and they attempted to identify the students involved in the pictures.

Ten of the pictures were of one student, a girl who was 15 years old at the time. Stevenson had saved two from the girl's Instagram account, and taken eight of the pictures himself from various angles and distances. Four were aimed up the girl's skirt from across the room.

The girl confirmed that the pictures were of her, taken during her American Studies class in 2019.

Another 35 pictures were of a second girl police were able to identify. All the photographs were taken in one day in 2018 in Stevenson's classroom, when the girl was 17 years old. She too confirmed her identity in the pictures, and said she never knew the pictures were taken.

Police didn't find any photographs on Stevenson's electronic devices, and determined that he created at least one fake email address to store the pictures in an attempt to avoid being caught.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.