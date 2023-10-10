New tip line launched to solve Suzanne Morphew case three years on from Mother’s Day disappearance and death

Authorities in Colorado have launched a new tip line for any information that may be helpful in the case of Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were found last month, more than three years after the mother of two went missing.

The public is being asked to report any information they think may be pertinent to the case by emailing cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us or calling 719-312-7530, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Monday.

Morphew went for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020 and never returned.

The 49-year-old’s bike was later found at the bottom of a steep ravine, but it did not appear to have been in a crash and there was no blood.

More than three years later, on 22 September, Morphew’s remains were found in Saguache County, which is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of the Salida area, where she was reported missing.

Agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found her remains while searching for Edna Quintana, 55, a mother of five who disappeared in May after she went hiking with a boyfriend. He is not currently publicly listed as a suspect in this case.

Despite the discovery and major breakthrough in Morphew’s case, authorities said Monday they still don’t have answers and are asking the public for help.

This undated photo provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, shows Suzanne Morphew, who went for a bike on Mother’s Day 2020 and never returned

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said.

“We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

It’s the latest twist in a mystery that saw prosecutors charge Morphew’s husband Barry Morphew with murder and then drop the charges without prejudice, leaving the door open should prosecutors later decide to pursue a case against him again.

Charges against Mr Morphew were dropped in April 2022 after prosecutors’ case fell apart when they were barred from presenting crucial evidence at trial – after a judge found the state had held back substantial evidence that could have helped Mr Morphew’s case of innocence.

This included DNA evidence that linked her disappearance to sexual assault cases in other states and which in turn suggested a different person might have been involved.

Authorities were searching for missing Edna Quintana when they found Morphew (CBS/Facebook)

Mr Morphew has filed a $15m lawsuit against county officials, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.

His attorney said in a statement following the discovery of the remains that he and his daughters were in grief.

“They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking,” according to the Eytan Law statement.

“From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. ...We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphews like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne’s killing.”

Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found about 40 miles from where she went missing (KKTV)

His attorneys also hit out at the investigation into Morphew’s disappearance, claiming that her remains might have been found sooner if law enforcement hadn’t been so focused on Mr Morphew – and in searching the area that they believed he was in and around that day.

“Law enforcement officials that were supposedly looking for Suzanne, were never looking for Suzanne in the Moffat area or area South of Maysville, because they only focused in on Barry being the suspect. And, they knew Barry was not South of Maysville, and certainly not 45 miles South,” said the statement.

Mr Morphew’s attorneys also argued that he could not possibly be linked to his wife’s death because they claim investigators had already established that he was only near his home and in Broomfield around the time of her disappearance – and not the location where her remains were eventually found.

He was also under extensive surveillance from law enforcement – including cameras, phone taps and GPS tracking, as well as conducting thorough forensics on his car and his home, his attorneys said.

Barry Morphew leaves a Fremont County court building in April 2022 with his daughters, Macy, left, and Mallory, after charges against him in the presumed death of his wife were dismissed (.Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP, File)

“At no time did the FBI, CBI, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office or DA’s Office pinpoint or even generally claim that Barry was in any area south of his home, near Moffat or anywhere near Saguache County at any relevant time frame.

“It would be ludicrous for anyone to now try to fit the now-known facts to prior false assumptions and accusations.”

Instead, Mr Morphew’s attorneys said that investigators should be looking into her death in connection to a number of other victims whose remains have also been found in Saguache County.

“Whatever happened to Krystal Reisinger, Edna Quintana, Suzanne, the man whose remains were found by Saguache County Sheriff’s office in the foothills on July 26, 2023, or the remains of the person found in another area in Saguache County last weekend?” the statement said.

“What were the circumstances of their disappearances, what is the cause and manner of death of the remains found in the area, what happened to them, are they looking for other remains in this area?”

The statement added: “When law enforcement focuses in on one person and refuses to review evidence objectively and fairly, it is a disservice to the community and creates exactly what has come to light…years of unsolved murders.”