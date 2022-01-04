Tip line, reward in place in search for 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery

New Hampshire police are pulling out all the stops in a desperate attempt to track down a 7-year-old girl who vanished more than two years ago.

Manchester officials have set up a tip line and are offering a $12,500 reward for tips or information about the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.

“Help us find this little girl,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

“Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in. I cannot emphasize this enough. Someone out there knows something.”

Harmony was last seen at a home in Manchester in October 2019, but was only reported missing by New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families last week, according to the Manchester Police Department.

She had previously been in the child welfare system in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

It’s unclear why Harmony was not reported missing for two years.

Police on Sunday searched Harmony’s last known address, a home in Manchester now occupied by new owners, who officials said are cooperating.

“We are two years behind the power curve,” Aldenberg said. “Where Harmony should have been and who she should have been with, she’s not with them.”

Harmony is listed at 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561 or the anonymous CrimeLine tip line at 603-624-4040.