Tip one back for Pint Day Nov. 24

Nov. 23—ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild invites you to take a break from shopping a tip back a pint Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The annual MN Pint Day celebrates Minnesota breweries and craft beer. More than 55 craft breweries and brewpubs around the state are offering specials and a limited-edition MN Pint Day glasses to mark the day.

Nine Minnesota breweries will also be brewing a special golden ale for the day.

Karst Brewing in Fountain, Minnesota, is Southeast Minnesota's representative in that collaboration.

The commemorative glasses were designed by Lindsay Hendrickson, marketing specialist with Rochester-based Kinney Creek Brewery.

Kinney Creek was Rochester's first post-prohibition brewery opening in late 2012.

The glass design focuses on water as the foundation of beer. It depicts various water-based features around Minnesota including Rochester's own corn water tower.

Hendrickson said she drew the art for the Guild's craft beer Minnesota State Fair poster this year promoting more than 180 Minnesota breweries.

"My drawings were so well-received that they asked if I would use my artwork to be featured in this year's MN Pint Day glassware," she said.

The design features beer poured into the headwaters of the Mississippi and out of tap handles in Blue Mounds State Park. Up north, a beer stein lighthouse signals boats on Lake Superior. In the Twin Cities, the skyline behind the iconic stone arch bridge is made of cans, a bottle and various glassware.

"This has been an absolute dream come true," Hendrickson added about seeing her not only reach thousands of fair goers but make onto this year's glassware.

Breweries are offering taproom specials including a pour in the commemorative glass.

Kinney Creek will have the glasses on hand for customers as will LTS Brewing Co., Thesis Beer Project and Little Thistle Brewing Co. in Rochester.