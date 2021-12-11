Tip about pickup truck leads to arrest in death of woman found in Dover

TAMPA — An anonymous tip helped deputies make an arrest in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in Dover on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Richard Haywood, 48, of Wesley Chapel, was arrested after the Plant City Police Department received a tip from someone who recognized a black pickup truck connected to the case from images distributed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The images include a 1½-minute video of a man resembling Haywood, wearing a black cap and black and white sweatshirt, pulling into a convenience store in the truck and walking around the parking lot. The man, smoking a cigarette while talking and gesturing, drops a white bag into a garbage can at the store entrance and lays what appears to be a white blanket on the asphalt.

Deputies found the woman’s body on the 9400 block of McIntosh Road with injuries to the upper body.

The Sheriff’s Office provided no name or age for the victim.

Haywood was being held without bail Saturday at the Hillsborough County jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

He has a criminal record that includes a state prison sentence in 2005 on 19 in Hillsborough County charges, including robbery with a firearm and carjacking with a firearm, according to jail records.