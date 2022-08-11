Sean Locke Photography / Shutterstock.com

As part of our Modern Money Etiquette guide, GoBankingRates has put together a series of articles around tipping culture. A recent GOBankingRates survey showed how much people tip in different situations, and we also address topics such as which generation tips least, how much to tip in every situation, and whether to tip or not to tip depending on the service.

Take Our Poll: Do You Tip for Service?

Some of the key results of our survey:

Two-thirds of people typically tip at least 20% for good service

Over 56% of people still tip at least 15% even when service is bad

Two-thirds of people ages 25-34 tip 15% or more even when service is bad

16% don’t tip at all if service if bad

See our tipping series:

Do You Tip for Service?

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Do You Tip for Service? Take Our Poll