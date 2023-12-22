Tip received on child pornography pictures leads to Baker County arrest

The investigation into a child pornography case began on Sept. 21, 2023, and on Fri., Dec. 22, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office announced it had made an arrest.

Detectives began the investigation in September when a tip was received from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). The sheriff’s office said the investigation led detectives to a home in Sanderson. A search warrant was then executed.

Inside that home, evidence of child pornography was found and collected. As a result, Derrick Sherman, 26, was arrested on computer pornography charges.

Sherman is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Rhoden said he would like to emphasize that he remains steadfast in his commitment to ensuring the safety of all children in our community.

