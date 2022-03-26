Tip from Snapchat results in child porn indictment in Miamisburg

Mar. 25—A Miamisburg man was indicted on more than a dozen child pornography charges after a report from Snapchat prompted an investigation.

Police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force after Snapchat made the report, said Miamisburg police Detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy.

A grand jury indicted Tyler S. Seibert, 19, on one count of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (create material) and 13 counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor (solicit-possess matter), according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

A summons was issued for Seibert to appear in court on April 7.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.