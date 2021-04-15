Tip from Tarentum leads to charges in case of racist Pittsburgh graffiti

Megan Guza, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·2 min read

Apr. 15—A tip from a Tarentum police officer led Pittsburgh police to a man accused of painting racist, profane graffiti at a South Side Slopes ball field, according to charges against the man.

The graffiti was sprayed across the concession stand at Quarry Field off of South 18th Street and consisted of racial slurs, swastikas and the tag "Orez." It was discovered April 5, and investigators determined it had been done between April 3 and 5, according to the criminal complaint written by Detective Alphonso Sloan, a member of the city's graffiti squad.

Pittsburgh Police put out a call for information about the tag "Orez." Tarentum Police Department Patrolman Matt Kaminski contacted Sloan with information about the vandal behind the tag, according to the complaint.

Kaminski said several graffiti incidents in Tarentum were caught on camera, and the suspected vandal was seen painting the tag before fleeing in a silvery Chevy Impala, according to the complaint. The Impala traced back to Matthew Dougherty and his father on St. Patrick Street on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Kaminski visited the home and spoke to Dougherty's father. He said he does not drive the Impala, and he'd "never heard of the town of Tarentum," according to the complaint.

While the Tarentum victims declined to press charges, Pittsburgh detectives visited the St. Patrick Street residence and noted both its proximity to Quarry Field and the proliferation of the "Orez" tag in the area, police wrote.

Sloan said that when police arrived at the home to interview Dougherty, he "immediately uttered, 'I'm going to be charged with all the graffiti.'" Detectives said Dougherty admitted to painting the "Orez" tag in the area as well as the graffiti found at Quarry Field.

The damage to the Quarry Field concession stand is estimated at about $4,350, police said.

Dougherty, 27, was charged via summons with criminal mischief, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • See Trailer for Director Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ Series

    10-episode series based on Pulitzer-winning novel premieres May 14th on Amazon Prime Video

  • US has ‘low to moderate confidence’ in reports of Russian bounty on US troops

    US intelligence evaluates claims of Afghanistan bountiesPress reports sparked outrage and calls to confront Kremlin A US army captain stands near a burning armored vehicle destroyed by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2010. Photograph: Bob Strong/Reuters US intelligence agencies have only “low to moderate confidence” in reports last year that Russian spies were offering Taliban militants in Afghanistan bounties for killing US soldiers. The reports in the press citing intelligence sources sparked outrage and demands from Democrats for the Trump administration to confront the Kremlin over the issue. Unveiling a raft of sanctions against Russia on Thursday, US officials said that the allegations of Russian bounties was not one of the grounds for imposing the measures, but a warning had been sent to Moscow that there would be a punitive response if such incentives were found to have been paid in the future. US intelligence had “low to moderate confidence” in the reporting on bounties because “it’s based in part on detainee reporting and because of the difficult operating environment in Afghanistan”, a senior administration official told reporters. “There is an assessment that Russian intelligence officers did seek to encourage Taliban attacks against US and coalition personnel, including through financial incentives and compensation,” the official added. “But because of the low to moderate confidence element of this, our focus is on sending a clear message to Russia about the steps the United States would take in response to such behavior if it were to continue.” The New York Times reported last June that the intelligence assessment on Russian bounties in Afghanistan was briefed to Trump and was discussed at the national security council in March 2020. White House officials were said to have drawn up options for retaliation against the Kremlin, but no action was taken. The reporting at the time said it was unclear whether any such bounties had actually been paid to the Taliban, but the reports strengthened widespread suspicions of Trump’s motives, based on the former president’s consistent reluctance to publicly criticise Vladimir Putin. The Virginia senator Tim Kaine, who was the Democratic vice-presidential candidate in 2016, said in June: “Trump was cozying up to Putin and inviting him to the G7 all while his administration reportedly knew Russia was trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan and derail peace talks with the Taliban.”

  • Matt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leader

    Joel Greenberg, the former tax collector for Florida's Seminole County and accused sex trafficker who is reportedly cooperating with a federal investigation of his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), made at least 150 Venmo payments to young women, including a 17-year-old, The Daily Beast reports, citing several documents detailing years of online financial transactions. Greenberg is the linchpin of an alleged sex ring, and "according to three people with knowledge of the relationship, Gaetz was among the men who tapped Greenberg to access a large network of young women." The Venmo payments, in installments of $300 to $1,000 or more, were typically labeled as being for "food" or "school," though Greenberg also wrote "ice cream," "salad," "stuff," and "ass" in some transactions, or just use emojis like the lipstick kiss, The Daily Beast reports. The documents show only one new Venmo payment from Gaetz to Greenberg, "for $300 on November 1, 2018, with the love hotel emoji in the memo field." But the documents also show Greenberg in 2017 making at least 16 Venmo payments totaling nearly $5,000 to a woman who would go on to date Gaetz (not his current fiancée), plus another $1,500 via Cash App over two days in April 2017, The Daily Beast reports. "That woman — who came to Washington, D.C., as an intern in January 2018 — has said she dated Gaetz during and after her senior year in college. Federal investigators seized Gaetz's phone in December 2020, and they took his ex-girlfriend's device shortly after." Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old, and the one payment he Venmo'd to Greenberg tied to the the underage girl was after she turned 18, The Daily Beast reports. That woman has recently changed all her identifying information on Venmo and apparently defriended Gaetz and two other women Greenberg paid, The Daily Beast says, and Gaetz has lost at least seven Venmo friends in the past week, since the news organization started reporting on the payments. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMads Mikkelsen reportedly joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge unexpectedly retires from the NBA due to irregular heartbeat

  • ‘Sedition Caucus’ Josh Hawley under fire for ‘bizarre’ and ‘shameless’ photo shoot with Capitol police

    ‘This is like Jefferson Davis standing with the Union Army,’ says one social media user

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Biden news - live: Sanders says Trump gets credit for Afghanistan as Fauci clashes with Jim Jordan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Economist explains what withdrawal of US troops means for America's debt

    Nearly 20 years and $2 trillion later, the United States will soon bring all of its troops back home from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.

  • Geophysicist accused in Capitol riot named flight risk for trying to flee to Switzerland

    The alleged rioter claims he was just trying to help the police and that Donald Trump lied to him

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden issues warning to Putin

    And there's a new plan to end America's longest war.

  • BBC receives 109,741 complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    Thousands of viewers contacted the BBC to say they felt the amount of coverage was excessive.

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • Secretary of State Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan after Biden announced plans to withdraw US troops from the country

    Blinken wants to reassure the Afghan government that the US is still committed to the country, The Washington Post reported.

  • Biden to hit Russian officials with sanctions as tension rises with Putin

    Sanctions are expected to be announced for alleged election interference and a hacking campaign

  • More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

    Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest