Our tip of the year is ‘very cheap, very unloved and highly profitable’

It’s time to name Questor’s tip of the year and as usual we have sought the views of the fund manager who put us on to the best performer of last year under our “Follow the Money” banner. What’s unusual is that this year’s stock is quoted on London’s junior Aim market and is itself a fund management company.

The first thing to catch the eye about Premier Miton is its huge yield of almost 9pc. But it looks very cheaply valued on other measures too.

“Its market value is about 1.5pc of the value of the funds it manages,” says Chris Boxall, co-founder of Fundamental Asset Management, an Aim specialist.

“If I were selling my own business I would want a lot more than that – and I would expect to pay a lot more if I wanted to acquire a rival myself.” He has included Premier Miton in his recently launched Fundamental Aim IHT Income Portfolio.

It’s not hard to list reasons why investors are shying away from Premier Miton. Fund managers make their money by charging a percentage of the amount they manage for their clients and when markets are struggling, as they have been for the past year or so, the value of the funds they manage tends to fall, no matter how good they are.

Investors remain nervous about the economy, interest rates and inflation so are not inclined to back companies that require optimistic sentiment in the financial markets to maximise their profitability.

One factor to affect Premier Miton in particular is that it is seen as a specialist in smaller companies, a part of the market that has been particularly badly hit and is typically most exposed in wider sell-offs.

Then there is the ever-present danger from passive funds – those that abandon any attempt to beat the wider market and simply replicate a particular index. Such funds are vastly cheaper than the “actively managed” stock-picking funds run by the likes of Premier Miton.

The stock is clearly not one to buy when the market is looking frothy. Now, after some big falls (outside the FTSE 100, which is skewed by exposure to commodities and the exchange rate), would be a much better time for those investors able to look beyond the current instability and to await the next bull market, whose arrival sooner or later is inevitable.

Premier Miton may also be less threatened by the passive investment boom than many rivals. The funds most at risk of investors withdrawing their money (“outflows” in City argot) are those that fail to outperform the wider market, but 87pc of Premier Miton’s funds did so in the year to September last year, Boxall points out.

And it has particular scope to outperform in areas such as smaller stocks, which are less researched and understood and therefore more likely to be mispriced by the market as a whole.

“The market gives the stock a lowly rating because it thinks its assets under management are under pressure, but if it can maintain that record of outperformance it should be able to hold on to its assets,” he adds.

In fact the company has ambitions to increase the amount it manages from today’s £11.3bn to £20bn. While a following wind from a wider market recovery would clearly help, it does have some tools of its own that it can deploy.

One is its hefty cash pile of £45m, on top of the healthy profits it makes every year, which it could deploy to make acquisitions.

If it were to buy smaller, niche operators it could be able to grow the assets managed by the acquired companies quickly thanks to its own larger sales and distribution teams, Boxall adds.

“It could make niche acquisitions, possibly quite cheaply in the current environment. Once bolted on to a big sales/distribution operation the assets under management could grow very quickly. And there are loads of small asset management companies around, especially in niches.” Premier Miton is “not strong” in Boxall’s own area of tax-efficient investing, he adds.

The company has committed to pay 50pc-65pc of adjusted after-tax profits as a dividend and could afford to pay even more, but is probably holding back to be able to take advantage of acquisition opportunities, Boxall says.

He concludes: “It looks very cheap, very unloved. But it’s highly profitable and with that huge yield you are being paid to wait for a share price recovery.”

Questor says: buy

Ticker: PMI

Share price at close: 107p

