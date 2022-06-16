Tipp City announces new deputy chief of police with former ties to secret service

Tipp City Police Department has announced Giles “Jack” Davis III as its new deputy chief of police.

Davis has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience and formerly served as the Resident Agent in Charge of the Dayton office for the United States Secret Service.

The Vandalia native also served as a Sergeant with Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and as a former K9 handler.

Davis will take over the position that was vacated in late December by Stephanie Slepicka.

Slepicka resigned from her position after being accused of OVI and being placed on paid administrative leave.

