Tipp City Board of Education fills vacant seat month after president resigns

The Tipp City Board of Education has filled a vacant seat after former board president Simon Patry resigned last month.

Joellen Heatherly was appointed by the Miami County Probate Court to fill the seat.

Heatherly previously served on the board from 2018 until 2021.

She will finish out the rest of Patry’s term.

The court said it considered leaving the position open due to upcoming elections — but decided a prompt appointment would better serve the residents of Tipp City and the board.

Heatherly will be appointed at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 23.

Her term will end on Dec. 21, 2023.



