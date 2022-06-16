New Tipp City deputy police chief comes from Secret Service

Jun. 16—TIPP CITY — Giles "Jack" Davis III has been selected as the new deputy chief of police in Tipp City.

Davis has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience, most recently as the resident in charge of the Dayton Office of the U.S. Secret Service, Police Chief Greg Adkins said Wednesday in an announcement made on behalf of City Manager Tim Eggleston. Davis previously had worked with the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and is a former K9 handler.

A native of Vandalia, Davis now lives in Tipp City.

"I believe Jack will use his experience and knowledge to forge a strong bond with the department staff and the community. I am excited and looking forward to having Jack continue his career with the department," Adkins said.

Davis was selected from 16 applicants for the job. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and communication from Defiance College. His appointment is effective Aug. 1.

Davis takes the deputy chief position vacated in late December by Stephanie Slepicka, who resigned after being charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Troy.