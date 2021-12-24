Tipp City deputy police chief resigns after OVI traffic stop, nearly hits 2 cruisers

Dec. 24—Tipp City's deputy chief of police resigned Wednesday evening after she was placed on leave amid impaired driving allegations.

Stephanie Slepicka, 43, was stopped in Troy early Wednesday in her personal vehicle while she was off duty, said Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins.

"I have received her resignation and accepted it," Adkins said.

In a statement released Thursday, the police chief said he spoke with Slepicka regarding the incident.

"She was remorseful for the events that transpired, and she showed professionalism for the community and department in her decision to resign," the statement read. "I appreciate her years of service to the community and wish her all the best."

The chief earlier Wednesday evening referred further questions about the stop to the Troy Police Department, but issued the following statement:

"Following an initial review of materials provided by the Troy Police Department regarding Tipp City Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Stephanie Slepicka's alleged violation of operating a vehicle impaired and possession of weapons while intoxicated, there is sufficient evidence to support a thorough administrative investigation into the matter. Effective immediately, Deputy Chief Slepicka is on paid administrative leave. She will remain on paid administrative leave until the inquiry is completed and the level of disciplinary action taken against her is decided."

Slepicka nearly struck a West Milton police cruiser at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday while driving a Dodge Ram 2500 the wrong way on West Market Street, according to a Troy police report.

Officer Chance Setters said he was on the way back to West Milton, headed west on West Market Street crossing Barnhart Road when he spotted the Ram driving on the wrong side of the road and median toward him.

"To avoid the truck I had to hard brake and swerve right toward the ditch," Setters stated.

The officer then flagged down Troy police officer Cody Compton, who was driving in his direction, and told him about the wrong-way driver.

Compton drove east on West Market Street to try to find the truck and saw it go over the Interstate 75 overpass, in the correct direction, before the officer had to stop for a red light.

However, once the light turned green Compton said he saw headlights coming toward him, traveling on the wrong side of the road.

"The Dodge Ram continued straight toward me as I activated my overhead lights. The Dodge Ram swerved to my left to avoid hitting me and continued eastbound on the wrong side of the road," Compton stated.

After turning around and following the truck for a short time the driver, identified as Slepicka, stopped.

Compton described her speech to be slurred, her eyes glassy and "she had delayed responses to questions and was not making sense with some answers," the report stated.

She was placed under arrest on suspicion of OVI and issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road. She also was charged with possessing a weapon while intoxicated and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle after police said they found a loaded pistol and three magazines in her purse.

Slepicka was sworn in July 19 to the deputy chief role, according to Tipp City council meeting records.