Tipp City deputy police chief on paid leave, accused of OVI resigns

Dec. 23—Tipp City's deputy police of chief resigned Wednesday evening after she was placed on leave amid impaired driving allegations.

Stephanie Slepicka was stopped in Troy early Wednesday in her personal vehicle while she was off duty, said Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins.

"I have received her resignation and accepted it," Adkins said.

The chief earlier in the evening referred further questions about the stop to the Troy Police Department, but issued the following statement:

"Following an initial review of materials provided by the Troy Police Department regarding Tipp City Police Department Deputy Chief of Police Stephanie Slepicka's alleged violation of operating a vehicle impaired and possession of weapons while intoxicated, there is sufficient evidence to support a thorough administrative investigation into the matter. Effective immediately, Deputy Chief Slepicka is on paid administrative leave. She will remain on paid administrative leave until the inquiry is completed and the level of disciplinary action taken against her is decided."

The Dayton Daily News requested documents and related video associated with Slepicka's traffic stop.

Slepicka was sworn in July 19 to the deputy chief role, according to Tipp City council meeting records.