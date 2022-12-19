Tipp City detective facing charges after allegations of off-duty misconduct during party in August

A Tipp City police detective is facing multiple charges after allegations of off-duty misconduct during a party in August.

Todd Daley was charged on Friday with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents.

He has been on paid administrative leave since November 14 after the allegations of off-duty misconduct surfaced.

According to a Tipp City police incident report, the victim is a Tipp City employee who knew Daley.

In an interview with investigators, the victim said that Daley “came right up next to her” and that he was “close enough to place his jaw and cheek up against hers,” and she said it made her feel “awkward” and “uncomfortable.”

About an hour later, she says Daley came behind her, grabbed ahold of her, and tackled her to the floor.

Later that same night, the report says the victim was cleaning up the basement when Daley then approached her from behind again. This time he “placed his forearm around her neck in a chokehold, pulled her towards an unoccupied area of the basement, and tackled her to the ground.”

When he did let her up, the report says “he smacked her buttocks forcibly with his hand.”

Moments later, the victim says she was coming down to the basement again when Daley “came running up the steps, grabbed her at knee level, and tackled her again.”

According to the report, she didn’t call police because of concern people he worked with would arrive and “she expressed doubt that he would be held accountable.”

The next day, the victim told police she received a Facebook message from an account that appeared to be Daley’s saying “I would like at some point today to come speak with you and your boyfriend in person to apologize and have a conversation.”

It wasn’t until November 4 when Daley and the victim were at the same training event that she came forward.

Daley told deputies that he recalled engaging with the victim in what he defined as “horse play” and that when getting up he “tapped’ her on the buttocks.”

Daley says he then said “good game” — which he said was not sexually motivated but offered as a sign of good sportsmanship, according to the report.

He was asked about the other incidents that night, all that had witnesses that spoke to police.

The report says he did not recall those incidents and he had no explanation as to why.

“The Tipp City Police Department takes these allegations seriously,” Chief Adkins said. “All department members are held to a very high standard of conduct on and off duty.”

The chief has also asked the community to be patient and not rush to judgement until case works through the legal process out of respect for the victim and defendant.

Daley has been with the Tipp City Police Department since December 2017. He was previously suspended by the department following an OVI arrest in 2019, according to a disciplinary action notice.