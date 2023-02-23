Tipp City detective fired after investigation into off-duty misconduct at party

A Tipp City detective was terminated after an investigation stemming from allegations of off-duty misconduct during a party in August.

Officer Todd Daley’s termination follows an internal investigation, disciplinary hearing and criminal investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said in a release.

He is accused of putting a woman in a chokehold, pulling her towards an unoccupied area of the basement, and tackling her to the ground during a party in August, according to a police incident report.

When he did let her up, the report alleges “he smacked her buttocks forcibly with his hand.”

Daley has been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 14 after the allegations of the misconduct surfaced.

“Mr. Daley’s actions and behavior are inexcusable and damage the public trust of the department,” Adkins said in the release.

“I want to be clear, this type of behavior, on duty or off duty, will not be tolerated by anyone who works for the Tipp City Police Department, sworn or civilian,” he added.

Daley was charged in December with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents.

The Fraternal Order of Police, as part of the city collective bargaining agreement, can file a grievance or arbitration based on the discipline.











