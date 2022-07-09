Tipp City man jailed on child pornography-related charges after law officers search residence

A Tipp City man who has worked at child care facilities in that Miami County city as well as in Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties was taken into custody Friday on four counts of child pornography-related charges following a search executed at a city residence, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas Allore, 29, was taken to the county jail following the execution of the warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place in Tipp City.

The raid by sheriff’s deputies, detectives and Tipp City police officers was prompted by information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of suspected child pornography being downloaded and uploaded by a suspect resident at the Cheyenne Place address. Evidence seized during the search confirmed large amounts of child pornography were being uploaded and downloaded by Allore, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several computers, cell phones. portable hard drives and other internet technology-related media were seized, according to the sheriff’s office, and forensic searches of those items are in process.

County investigators are alerting their counterparts in Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties about the investigation involving Allore, who is being detained on four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Additional charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Dave Duchak said in a news release posted to social media.

If you have information relating to this investigation, you are asked to call Detective Sgt. Todd Cooper at 937-440-6085, ext. 3986, or email cooper.todd@miamicountyso.com.

You may leave anonymous tips on the sheriff’s office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information is released or becomes available.



