Tipp City police asking for help identifying attempted theft suspect

The Tipp City Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying an attempted theft suspect.

According to police, the man pushed out a cart full of high priced merchandise at Menards without paying.

Despite people attempting to stop him, he fled, police said.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the suspect is asked to call the Tipp City Police Department at 937-667-3112 Ext 3.

Posted by Tipp City Police Department on Monday, May 2, 2022




