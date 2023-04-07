Tipp City Police asking for public’s help identifying woman suspected of theft

Tipp City Police is reaching out for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of theft.

>>Teens charged after police find USPS mailbox key, stolen mail during traffic stop in Oakwood

Police released two photos Friday of a woman they say is wanted in questioning regarding a theft last month, according to social media.

They say it took place March 29 at Fox and Feather in the 120 block of E Main Street in downtown Tipp City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Will Roberts at 937-667-3112.