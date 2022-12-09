Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation

A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him.

Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.

In a letter sent to Daley alerting him of the decision, Adkins said there is “sufficient evidence to support a thorough administrative investigation into the matter.”

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct the criminal investigation.

While on leave, Daley is required to remain available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. He’s also prohibited from talking about the investigation and work-related matters with others within the police department, fire-EMS department and members of the public, according to the letter obtained through a public records request.

“The Tipp City Police Department takes off-duty conduct seriously, and the behavior alleged by Officer Daley will not be tolerated. The police department is service-oriented and represents the highest level of integrity and good moral character of all employees on and off duty,” Adkins said.

Daley has been with the Tipp City Police Department since December 2017. He was previously suspended by the department following an OVI arrest in 2019, according to a disciplinary action notice.