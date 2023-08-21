Tippecanoe County Jail inmate found dead Sunday afternoon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The death of a Tippecanoe County Jail inmate is being investigated by the Indiana State Police and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, Coroner Carrie Costello said.

Other inmates alerted Tippecanoe County Jail officers of a possible medical emergency in the showers about 4 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said.

Officers found the inmate unresponsive from an apparent self-inflicted wound, Piers said, noting there are no signs of foul play.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, Piers said.

Costello said she will release the inmates name after his family is notified, but she indicated the man was in his 20s.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith did not comment, saying the Indiana State Police are investigating the inmate's death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Costello said.

This story will be updated.

