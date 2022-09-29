Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office say victims lied about being shot near Otterbein

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Very little of what Destynee Hampton and Lenell L. Barr told deputies about being shot near Otterbein early Sept. 17 was true, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Barr was shot. That was true. He was treated at Franciscan Health and released for a bullet wound to his ankle.

Barr and Hampton told deputies that they were changing a flat tire about 2:25 a.m. in the 9400 block of West Tippecanoe County Road 500 North when a car drove up to them and shot at them. That's not true, according to the sheriff's office.

Earlier report:Sheriff's office: Report involving shooting at vehicle 'doesn't add up'

Barr and Hampton admitted as much when deputies confronted them with evidence that indicated they were in Logansport at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives also noted that surveillance cameras in Otterbein indicated that the two were not where they said they were.

There were bullet holes in the car's passenger side.

What the sheriff's office pieced together was that Barr, 20, of Lafayette, was the front-seat passenger in the car driven by Hampton, 23, Lafayette. Somewhere in Logansport, someone shot at the car, wounding Barr, according to the sheriff's office.

The case has been turned over to the Logansport police to investigate, according to the sheriff's office.

