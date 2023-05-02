Tippecanoe resident alleges conflict of interest with Sheriff's handling of case

Voters line the Columbia Street sidewalk outside of the Tippecanoe County Office Building to vote ahead of the 2020 general election, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Steven Riggs, a resident of Tippecanoe County, approached the podium near the end of May’s County Commissioners meeting and complained about how the sheriff’s office was handling his case.

Riggs alleged a conflict of interest in how the department was handling his case, citing a relationship one of the senior officers has with who Riggs believes is a suspect.

In late March, someone had broken into Riggs’ property and stolen his family’s safe, which contained around $200,000 in cash and property, according to Riggs. He reported this incident to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, who assigned a detective to investigate the matter.

When this burglary occurred, Riggs was out of state with his wife at medical appointment.

Riggs claimed that the burglary was targeted and provided a list of people he believed could have committed the crime. Among those who were named, one was an individual who had familial connections to a senior officer, he said.

In this 2021 file photo, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for new Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Building and the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections expansion, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in Lafayette.

During the commissioners' meeting, Riggs did not provide evidence justifying his belief of guilt regarding the suspects that he named.

Riggs told the commissioners that he believed due to this relationship, that the sheriff’s office was not prioritizing his case and expressed his frustration regarding the lack of communication he'd received.

After the meeting, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith pushed back against these claims, specifically noting that the pair had a phone call a week prior, where Goldsmith believed that Riggs understood the situation.

“I told them on the phone that day, I said, 'Look, they (the detectives) are not going to call you every day,' ” Goldsmith said.

“They might find some information that they don’t want to tell you because it could jeopardize the case. They were very understanding, completely understood it.”

He also addressed the claim of a conflict of issue among the officers. Goldsmith noted that he would have sent the case to a different law enforcement department to continue the investigation if he believed that there was a conflict of issue.

“I can tell you this. They’re deep into this investigation,” Goldsmith said.

“I would like to say this for my entire staff, but in this case, it’s Cpt. (Robert) Hainje, is not going to jeopardize his career trying to cover up for a burglar. He’s not going to do that; it doesn’t make any sense. He’s a captain, with 20-something years with the office.”

The senior officer that Riggs referred to in several letters that he presented to Goldsmith and later with local media, was Hainje, captain of patrol, E-911 and courthouse security with the sheriff’s office.

Although in the meeting, Riggs told the commissioners that this wasn’t the first time that he had issues with how the officers handled a case.

Riggs explained that in 2022 someone had broken into his garage and stolen items out of it, and he reported the incident. The sheriff’s office investigated the matter and later sent the case to the attorney’s office, who decided not to file charges.

The lack of charges frustrated Riggs, he explained to the commissioners.

Goldsmith noted that his officers did their job, and that Riggs's frustration lies with the attorney’s office and not his.

Ultimately, Riggs told the commissioners that he would like to see this case be handed over to the Indiana State Police, citing his alleged suspicion of the a conflict of interest and length of the detective’s investigation.

The commissioners did not provide an answer to Riggs -- primarily because the comments were made in the public comment portion of the meeting, where commissioners are not required to respond; and that this matter was out of the commissioners’ jurisdiction.

After the meeting, Goldsmith attempted to speak with Riggs and his wife about the situation, but the two men continuously spoke over each other, ultimately leading to an unproductive discussion.

