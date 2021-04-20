'The tipping point:' First T. rex mass death site in southern US, found in Utah, strengthens evidence of pack behavior

K. Sophie Will, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
·3 min read

The Tyrannosaurus rex may not have been as solitary as we believed.

In a groundbreaking discovery of the first T. rex mass death site in the southern U.S., announced Monday by the Utah Bureau of Land Management, scientists found evidence of pack-like behavior among the famous ancient predator in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

"The new Utah site adds to the growing body of evidence showing that tyrannosaurs were complex, large predators capable of social behaviors common in many of their living relatives, the birds,” said Dr. Joe Sertich, curator of dinosaurs at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

“This discovery should be the tipping point for reconsidering how these top carnivores behaved and hunted across the northern hemisphere during the Cretaceous.”

&quot;Hollywood&quot; specimen, same species as Teratophoneus, discovered approximately two miles north of the &quot;Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry&quot; on Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on February 26, 2019. BLM photo courtesy of Dr. Alan Titus.
"Hollywood" specimen, same species as Teratophoneus, discovered approximately two miles north of the "Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry" on Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on February 26, 2019. BLM photo courtesy of Dr. Alan Titus.

In the past, paleontologists have long debated whether the huge dinosaurs lived and hunted alone or in groups.

However, with other findings of pack formations in Alberta, Canada, and Montana, the Utah finding may fossilize the belief of a social T. rex.

In the Canadian discovery, 12 individuals found over 20 years ago by Dr. Philip Currie, many scientists doubted T. rexes had the brainpower to organize into anything complex and thought it was an isolated case. Montana's site built upon the social theory, but now this third site may bring more certainty to the idea.

'Monkeydactyl': Scientists discover Jurassic era flying reptile with oldest opposed thumbs

At the Rainbows and Unicorns site in the Kaiparowits unit of the monument, named for the unbelievable discoveries found there, scientists have been working toward the social dinosaur conclusion since 2014.

“We realized right away this site could potentially be used to test the social tyrannosaur idea. Unfortunately, the site’s ancient history is complicated,” said Dr. Alan Titus, a BLM paleontologist.

A pack of four, possibly five, Teratophoneus T. rexes seemed to have died from a seasonal flood after a slow-burn fire between 66 and 100 million years ago. Turtles, fish, rays, alligators and two other kinds of dinosaurs were also found during the dig.

Later, their bones were exhumed by a flowing river and reburied, making the find more perplexing.

The research of Dr. Celina Suarez, an associate professor of geology at the University of Arkansas, and her former Ph.D. student, Dr. Daigo Yamamura, definitively showed the dinosaurs were moving in a pack.

Study: T. rex were once so common on Earth you could probably find 2 roaming a Washington DC-sized area

"None of the physical evidence conclusively suggested that these organisms came to be fossilized together, so we turned to geochemistry to see if that could help us. The similarity of rare earth element patterns is highly suggestive that these organisms died and were fossilized together,” Suarez said.

Excavation will continue "into the foreseeable future," according to a press release, and will include more research into the T. rex's behavior.

Follow K. Sophie Will on Twitter at @ksophiewill.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: T. rex mass death site, first in southern US, found at Utah monument

Recommended Stories

  • Footprint of cat-sized stegosaur from 100 million years ago is found in China

    The single footprint in China is the smallest of its kind ever found, University of Queensland researchers said.

  • 2 boaters remain missing after crash on the Ohio River

    A water rescue on the Ohio River has now turned into a recovery effort.

  • Hunger-striking Navalny transferred to prison hospital

    PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO HAS BEEN RESENT TO MAKE CLEAR THAT NAVALNY IS BEING TAKEN TO A PRISON HOSPITALPrison doctors decided to transfer Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to hospital on Monday (April 19), according to prison authorities.The move comes 20 days into his hunger strike, which has sparked international warnings of consequences should he die while behind bars.Russia's prison service said in a statement that Navalny would be taken to a regional prison hospital, his condition was "satisfactory" and that he was being given "vitamin therapy" with his consent.Navalny's allies, who've had no access to him since last week, say they are braced for bad news about his health.They are calling for mass countrywide protests this weekin a bid to save his life, which they hope will be the largest in modern Russian history.But the Kremlin has said any unauthorized protests in support of Navalny will automatically be considered illegal.The fate of 44-year-old Navalny adds to Russia's severely strained ties with the West. The U.S. imposed new measures last week, targeting sovereign debt and blacklisting Russian companies. And President Biden's national security adviser said Sunday (April 18) that the government had told Russia "there will be consequences" if Navalny dies in prison.The Kremlin have shrugged off the pressure, and says Russia will continue to respond in kind if further sanctions are imposed.European Union foreign ministers are also expected to discuss the Navalny case on Monday.Josep Borrell is the bloc's top diplomat."We are very much worried about the health situation of Mr Navalny. Yesterday, we issued a statement on behalf of the 27 (European Union) member states asking the Russian authorities to provide the healthcare he needs. They are responsible for (his) safety."Navalny says prison authorities are threatening to put him in a straitjacket to force-feed him.Russia accuses him of exaggerating his medical condition to grab attention, and of refusing prison medical care. But, they have pledged to ensure he survives.

  • Facebook vaccine push, new Starship prototype

    In today's top stories, Facebook joins the Biden administration in pushing for vaccinations, SpaceX is skipping ahead to a new Starship prototype and Bitcoin drops after record high.

  • Biden administration contacting cities, states over possible unrest when Derek Chauvin jury reaches verdict

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the administration is "in touch with mayors, governors, local authorities" about potential protests.

  • Mass fossil site may prove tyrannosaurs lived in packs

    Paleontologists developed the theory while studying a mass tyrannosaur death site found seven years ago in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, one of two monuments that the Biden administration is considering restoring to their full size after former President Donald Trump shrunk them. Using geochemical analysis of the bones and rock, a team of researchers with the University of Arkansas determined that the dinosaurs died and were buried in the same place and were not the result of fossils washing in from multiple areas. The new Utah site is the third mass tyrannosaur grave site that’s been discovered in North America — bolstering a theory first developed 20 years ago that they lived in packs.

  • Scientists in Chile discover remains of plant-eating dinosaur amid world´s driest desert

    Scientists in Chile's parched Atacama desert, the world's driest, have discovered the remains of a previously unknown species of dinosaur that millions of years ago lived among lush greenery in what is now a moonscape of rock and sand. A team led by Chilean geologist Carlos Arévalo unearthed the remains of Arackar licanantay, which means "Atacama bones" in the Kunza language, 75 kilometers south of the desert city ​​of Copiapó. The so-called titanosaur had a small head and long neck and tail, as well as an unusually flat back compared with others like it.

  • Liberals warn Biden against lengthy talks with GOP

    “We’re gonna move forward rapidly" on an infrastructure bill, Sen. Bernie Sanders vowed. "They have something to say? Now is the time to say it.”

  • Editorial: Nine is fine: Democrats should forget about packing the Supreme Court

    Having won the greatest landslide before or since (98.5% of the electoral votes, all but Vermont’s and Maine’s) and carried the biggest congressional majorities ever, Franklin Roosevelt in 1937 proposed a possible expansion of the U.S. Supreme Court, whose rulings had been frustrating parts of his New Deal. Even though the GOP had shriveled down to just 88 of the House’s 435 members and but 16 ...

  • Virus spreads at record pace globally despite vaccines; all US adults now eligible for jabs: Live COVID-19 updates

    Even as the U.S. and other countries press ahead with vaccination programs, infections are increasing faster than ever globally. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • This massive dinosaur footprint was found completely by accident

    Finding fossils that have remained hidden for 165 million years takes a lot of time, research, and usually plenty of digging. These ancient artifacts are usually buried deep within the earth, sometimes hidden within layers of rock and hardened sediment. So, if you were walking along the beach and stumbled across a dinosaur footprint, you could consider yourself one of the luckiest people on the planet. Marie Woods is one of those people. Woods, a 29-year-old archaeologist, took a trip to the coast of Yorkshire in search of something, but it wasn't dinosaur fossils. All she was looking for was some shellfish. Instead, she came upon a colossal footprint believed to be around 165 million years old. The print is believed to be from a species of theropod, which are carnivorous dinosaurs that stood on two legs, much like the Tyrannosaurus rex. It's an incredible find and nobody even knew it was there. Well, almost nobody. As the Good News Network reports, regional experts say that the discovery is the biggest in the area for over a decade and a half. The fact that the dinosaur print is so huge and well-preserved means that researchers may be able to identify the species after some additional investigation. Woods, for her part, is elated that she was able to find such a valuable piece of history. “All I wanted to do was grab some shellfish for my dinner and I ended up stumbling across this," Woods said of her find. "I showed some paleontologist friends what I had found and none of them had seen it. It’s really exciting.” But how did she find this massive print without someone else spotting it first? Well, she actually wasn't the first person to discover it. In fact, it had been found a year earlier by a local resident named Rob Taylor who photographed the track and shared it on Facebook. Unfortunately, it didn't gain much traction and the discovery fell off of everyone's radar. Because Woods is already in the archaeology field it was easier to get the eyes of scientists on it and now it's officially a big deal. Because they both found it at different times, and Woods was the one that really brought it to the attention of the scientific community, both Taylor and Woods will share rights to the discovery. Depending on how things play out, the fossil could be studied by researchers to determine more about the animal that created it, and then there's a good chance it ends up on public display at a museum in the region. Since the fossil was found in Yorkshire and it's such a significant discovery, it makes sense that the fossilized footprint would remain in the same area.

  • U.S. CDC expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 and older

    Everyone in United States aged 16 years and above is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. People aged 16 years and above who have underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19, should be among those offered the vaccine first, according to the U.S. health agency's latest recommendations. Earlier in April, U.S. President Joe Biden had directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people aged 18 or above by April 19.

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • Eerie blue glow illuminates Washington coastline, photos show. What caused it?

    “I had a hunch that it might be here, and sure enough, I found vibrant blue glowing waves.”

  • Justice department files complaint against unproven Covid treatment promoted by Steve Bannon

    First scheme to be investigated under Covid-19 Consumer Protection Act

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’