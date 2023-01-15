TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

TipRanks
·6 min read

It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick.

That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall Street’s publicly traded stocks – and then it sorts and collates them according to a set of 8 factors, each with a history of predicting outperformance. The factors are averaged together, and the result is a single-digit score, on a scale of 1 to 10, that lets investors see at a glance the ‘main chance’ for any particular stock. Investors seeking the best investment opportunities may gravitate to the Perfect 10s.

So, let’s turn to the Smart Score, and use it to sort through the TipRanks database for a couple of likely winning stocks. According to the data, each of these has a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score, a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street, and at least 60% upside potential for the coming year. Let's take a closer look.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD)

We’ll start with Clearfield, a player in the tech industry where it focuses on the development, deployment, and expansion of fiber-optic broadband network systems. Clearfield manufactures and distributes equipment for the delivery, management, and protection of fiber optic communications; the Minnesota-based company dubs its platform ‘fiber to anywhere.’ Clearfield can boast of more than one million fiber port deployments every year.

Clearfield’s product lines encompasses a range of hardware for the installation of fiber optic networks, including frames & panels, cabinets & wall boxes, cassettes, terminals, test access points, and optical components. The company’s sales in the last reported quarter – Q4 of fiscal year 2022, reported this past November – came to $95 million. FY22’s top line came in at $271 million. These numbers were up 110% and 92%, respectively, year-over-year.

At the bottom line, Clearfield’s net income for fiscal ’22 was reported as $49 million, up from $20 million in fiscal ’21. The company’s diluted EPS for the year, $3.55, was up 141% y/y. The work backlog, a metric that helps predict future work and revenues, was up 148% y/y, to $165 million.

Clearfield’s rapid growth has caught the attention of Cowen’s 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, who writes: “CLFD has demonstrated impressive vision and execution in establishing a leading position among Tier 2 and 3 BSPs in the fiber protection, management and delivery solutions segment of the highly attractive FTTH broadband access market."

"We see a number of longer-term upside opportunities for Clearfield within the FTTH and larger FTTP markets. These include FTTP fiber management product expansion such as Clearfield’s recently introduced new pedestals and its acquisition of Nestor Cables for fiber optic cables; FTTP customer expansion via new and deeper penetration of Tier 1 CSPs and MSOs; and FTTP use case expansion into the MDU, FTTB and 5G FTTT market opportunities," Silverstein added.

Everything that CLFD has going for it prompted Silverstein to rate the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). The cherry on top? His $141 price target implies ~72% upside from current levels. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here)

Overall, all 4 of the recent Wall Street analyst reviews on this stock are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. (See CLFD stock analysis)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)

From fiber optics we’ll turn to consumer retail, where Rent-A-Center (RAC) is a long-time leader in the rent-to-own niche. The company offers a variety of products to customers seeking rock-bottom pricing points. RAC’s stores feature everything from consumer electronics, home appliances, furniture, and even computers through flexible lease-purchase agreements. The arrangement gives customers the immediate benefit of having the product – and an option to buy at a reduced price when the lease is up. Rent-to-own gives down-scale consumers a chance to avoid long-term, high-interest debts, that can be especially crippling in today’s environment of rising interest rates. RAC operates primarily through its network of brick-and-mortar stores, approximately 1,970 at last count, and also operates an e-commerce website.

Last year was a tough one for RAC. Revenues and earnings both showed several sequential declines, as consumers generally pared back spending in a high-inflation, high-interest environment. The company’s down-scale consumer base was particularly hard hit by those headwinds. The company’s most recently reported quarterly results, for 3Q22, showed a 13% year-over-year decline in revenue, to $1.02 billion, and a quarterly net loss, in GAAP terms, of 10 cents per share. In non-GAAP terms, RAC reported a diluted EPS profit of 94 cents; this was still down 38% y/y.

On interest to return-minded investors, RAC generated $412 million in cash from operations during the first three quarters of 2022. That total included $363 million in free cash flow. The company’s strong cash generation allowed it to repurchase $75 million worth of shares during Q3 and October – and to maintain a steady, high-yield dividend payment. The last dividend declaration, made in December for a January 10 payout, set the common share div at 34 cents. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to $1.36 per share and gives a yield of 5.4%, more than double the average found among S&P-listed stocks.

In his coverage of this stock for Craig-Hallum, analyst Alex Fuhrman sees reasons for investors to pick up RCII shares, explaining: “Rent-A-Center is a best-in-class lease-to-own (LTO) operator that should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of falling inflation. High inflation has been crushing consumer spending on high-ticket items among subprime customers, and RCII has felt that pain in a big way…. With the stock already down almost two-thirds from its 2021 peak, we think the worst-case-scenario is already priced into the shares and Rent-A-Center is well positioned for significant growth in the next economic cycle."

"In the meantime," the analyst added, "RCII’s dividend yield gives investors a compelling incentive to wait. With signs already emerging that inflation is easing and consumer credit is tightening, investors might not have to wait long.”

To this end, Fuhrman rates RCII shares a Buy, and his price target, of $40, suggests the stock will gain ~60% on the one-year horizon. (To watch Fuhrman’s track record, click here)

The Craig-Hallum view is not the only upbeat take here; the stock has 5 recent analyst reviews on record, and they break down 4 to 1 in favor of Buys over Holds, backing up the Strong Buy consensus rating. (See RCII stock analysis)

Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks' Smart Score has to offer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • The Top 3 Dividend Aristocrats for 2023

    These companies have achieved such long dividend growth streaks thanks to a meaningful business moat and resilience to recessions.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 80%, Say Analysts

    The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall

  • Tech war: Apple looks to India, Vietnam as iPhone maker's supply chain comes under the spotlight in US-China decoupling

    Four days before Christmas, while China was battening down the hatches to survive the explosion of Covid-19 infections around the country, the world's largest contract assembler of electronic gadgets quietly finalised plans to relocate some of its Apple iPad and MacBook production to Vietnam. The move by Foxconn Technology Group, on the drawing board since late 2020, is expected to become reality this year, with the first products expected to roll off its plant in Vietnam's Bai Giang province as

  • 281 Billion Reasons Why You May Regret Not Buying Apple Stock

    The tech giant's biggest source of revenue could get a shot in the arm from sales in one huge market.

  • Tech’s Slump Camouflages a Rally Sweeping Across Most of S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is technically still mired in a bear market, but a closer look below the surface shows that most of its stocks are in the midst of a big rally.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianPlane Crashes in Nepal With 72 People on Board; Survivors Found‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTwitter Workers Forced to Drop Group Lawsuit Over Sev

  • 11 Undervalued Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 undervalued mid-cap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Undervalued Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy. Mid-cap companies are some of the most attractive investment vehicles that have proven their mettle over the past few years. According to a report by […]

  • Washington Bets on Green Hydrogen and Companies Line Up to Cash In

    Plug Power hopes to be profitable for the first time in its 25-year history on the back of a new law.

  • Retail Traders Power Crazed Week as Bed Bath & Beyond Soars 179%

    (Bloomberg) -- It has been a dizzying start to the year for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. investors after the company’s bankruptcy warning sparked renewed buying by retail traders and fueled a rally reminiscent of the meme-stock frenzy two years ago.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianPlane Crashes in Nepal With 72 People on Board; Survivors Found‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop A

  • China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines to delist from NYSE amid exodus of state-owned enterprises from US exchanges

    Two Chinese state airlines announced on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), adding to a list of state-owned companies withdrawing from US capital markets amid tightened scrutiny by Washington. China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines said they would voluntarily delist and deregister their American depositary receipts (ADRs) and underlying H shares under the United States Securities Exchange Act, according to separate filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange

  • On this day in history, Jan. 15, 2009, US Airways flight makes miraculous landing in the Hudson River

    Pilots Sully Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles made a miraculous emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River on this day in history, Jan. 15, 2009.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Carpaccio the artist, not the appetizer, now getting his due

    When most people think of “carpaccio,” they think of the thinly sliced raw beef appetizer made famous by Venice’s iconic Harry’s Bar. Few people know that the dish is named for a lesser-known Venetian, the Renaissance painter Vittore Carpaccio, because of the intense red hues he favored. Carpaccio the painter has recently been getting more attention outside his native Venice.

  • Release of Bolsonaro spending records shows love of high living and … ice-cream

    Brazilian government overturns former president’s 100-year ban to publish credit card records

  • Hear from CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. Joth Ricci, Live at ICR Conference

    IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. The in-person interview featured CEO Joth Ricci , joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large […]

  • AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

    AP Poll college football all-time rankings. Where do all the best programs and teams rank since the start of the poll?

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 4 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • 30+ epic vacuum sales to shop right now — up to 80% off Shark, iRobot, Bissell and more

    A top-rated stick vac for $100, down from $500? A Dyson for $110 off? Clean up at Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more!

  • UBS has no desire to buy Credit Suisse, chairman tells newspaper

    UBS has no interest in buying fellow Swiss lender Credit Suisse, the bank's Chairman Colm Kelleher said in a interview published on Saturday. "We have no desire to buy Credit Suisse," Kelleher told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung. "There are always scenarios, but none that are convincing," he said when asked if there were any situations where a UBS takeover of Credit Suisse made sense.