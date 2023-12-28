Tips to avoid burglars this holiday season

TEXAS - Now that Christmas is over, you might be tossing out packaging or taking advantage of post-holiday sales. As you do this, make sure you're not making yourself a target for thieves or burglars.

Police say you shouldn't leave large gift boxes by the curb. Instead, break them down and put them in the recycling bin or take them to a recycling center.

"Don't advertise what's inside the house," Lt. Tim Chancellor with Round Rock police said.

Write down serial numbers for anything new, so if it's stolen, it can be easier to track.

"If it's in a vehicle, what we tell folks is lock, take, hide. So lock your car, take your keys with you, hide anything that's in the vehicle so it's not in plain view," Chancellor said.

Don't leave your car running unattended, even for a short period of time.

If you're taking advantage of sales online, have packages sent to your workplace, or request they get delivered when you're at home.

"That way it doesn't sit on the porch, you know, it's unattended for it to be taken," Chancellor said.

If you're buying or selling from someone, you can do it in front of the police department where there are surveillance cameras.

Beware of holiday scams. Texts that tell you to update your shipping address could be a phishing scam.

If you're withdrawing money from a bank or ATM, be vigilant of people hanging around in the parking lot. If you don't feel safe, you can go back into the bank and call police to check it out.

"It's amazing how when folks that are up to no good, when a police car rolls through the parking lot, sometimes folks leave. The biggest key to that is just being aware of your surroundings," Chancellor said.

As for your home, always make sure your doors are locked and garage door is closed.