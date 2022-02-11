Tips To Celebrate The Super Bowl Safely In Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND — The Super Bowl is this Sunday, a night when family and friends traditionally crowd around the television to watch the game, eat snacks and enjoy the commercials. Although the latest coronavirus surge is waning in Rhode Island, it's important to remember that the pandemic is still ongoing.

Dr. James McDonald, the interim director of the Department of Health, encouraged Rhode Islanders to keep safety in mind when hosting gatherings this weekend.

Throughout the pandemic, Rhode Island has seen spikes in coronavirus cases after holidays, both formal and informal. To avoid that, it's important to avoid gatherings if you feel at all unwell, and get tested for COVID-19 before the party if there's any chance of exposure.

This article originally appeared on the Narragansett-South Kingstown Patch