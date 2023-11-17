Tips on dating after the age of 40
We all deserve to find love and be loved, but when comes to dating these days, there can be a lot of risks associated when you reach a certain age.
We all deserve to find love and be loved, but when comes to dating these days, there can be a lot of risks associated when you reach a certain age.
The good was Caitlin Clark scored 24 points with three assists. The bad was she shot 6-of-32 from the field (2-of-16 from 3-point range) with four turnovers.
The Bengals had a really rough Thursday night.
It's time to start shopping.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Now's the time to buy jeans in bulk — prices start at $18.
The Washington, D.C.-area native was not available after being injured at practice.
Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.
The numbers show just how dangerous Milroe has become with both arm and legs, and how Alabama is winning as a result.
These sparkling pieces will have you all set for the winter party circuit.
Don't wait to start saving.
'I'm alive. What an accomplishment for my kind. ... This is what 54 looks like, honey," says the 'Pose' star, as he returns to pop music with 'Black Mona Lisa.'
"I'll be wearing the short-shorts," Chris Pine said of his most recent viral outfit, "until the legs go."
Here’s what to know about wedding costs, ways to pay for a wedding, and what information you’ll need to apply for financing.
The reign of boring gift ideas for your boyfriend is officially over.
"Having Stephen King in anyone's corner is pretty awesome," Vellani says.
Which fantasy studs should we temper expectations for in Week 11? Kate Magdziuk's breaks the tough news.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.
Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 smart display for $40, which matches a record low for the device. That’s more than 50 percent off, with a total savings of $50.
The double-walled set earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list this year and makes the perfect gift.
AirPods under $100? AirTags for $22 apiece? A flagship Apple Watch for $299? All that and more — but not for long.